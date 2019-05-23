Aris Int Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 71.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2019 up 71.43% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019 up 214.92% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019 up 200% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.

Aris Int EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2018.