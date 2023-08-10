Aris Int Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 67.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 67.37% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 30.11% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Aris Int shares closed at 37.11 on August 04, 2023 (BSE)