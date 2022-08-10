Aris Int Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 729% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in June 2022 up 729% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 31.35% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.