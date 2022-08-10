 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aris Int Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 729% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aris International are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in June 2022 up 729% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 31.35% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

 

Aris International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.17 0.08 0.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.17 0.08 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.16 0.08 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 -0.01 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.02 0.03
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.06 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 -0.07 -0.05
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 -0.07 -0.05
Interest -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.06 -0.07 -0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.06 -0.07 -0.05
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.06 -0.07 -0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.06 -0.07 -0.05
Equity Share Capital 0.46 0.46 0.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.39 -1.58 -1.06
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.39 -1.58 -1.06
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aris Int #Aris International #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.