Aris Int Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 41.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2020 down 41.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020 down 2400% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019.