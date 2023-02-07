Aris Int Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 4596.43% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.