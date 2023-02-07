 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aris Int Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aris International are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 4596.43% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Aris International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.08 0.09 0.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.08 0.09 0.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.10 0.10 0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.02 -0.01 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.03 0.04
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.11 0.06 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 -0.09 -0.01
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 -0.09 0.00
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.13 -0.09 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.13 -0.09 0.00
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.13 -0.09 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.13 -0.09 0.00
Equity Share Capital 1.50 0.46 0.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.88 -1.86 -0.06
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.88 -1.86 -0.06
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited