Aris Int Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aris International are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 4596.43% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.
|Aris International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.08
|0.09
|0.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.08
|0.09
|0.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.10
|0.10
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|-0.01
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.06
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.09
|-0.01
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.09
|0.00
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.09
|0.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|-0.09
|0.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|-0.09
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|-0.09
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|1.50
|0.46
|0.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.88
|-1.86
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.88
|-1.86
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited