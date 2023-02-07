English
    Aris Int Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aris International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 4596.43% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

    Aris International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.080.090.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.080.090.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.100.100.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.02-0.01--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.04
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.110.060.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.13-0.09-0.01
    Other Income0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.13-0.090.00
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.13-0.090.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.13-0.090.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.13-0.090.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.13-0.090.00
    Equity Share Capital1.500.460.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.88-1.86-0.06
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.88-1.86-0.06
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited