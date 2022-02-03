Aris Int Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 497.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2021 up 497.87% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 196.55% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

Aris Int shares closed at 12.07 on January 25, 2022 (BSE)