Arihants Sec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 42.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 42.18% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2022 up 205.2% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2022 up 213.04% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

Arihants Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 7.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in September 2021.

Arihants Sec shares closed at 11.43 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.56% returns over the last 6 months and 30.93% over the last 12 months.