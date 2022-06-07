Arihants Sec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 221.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2022 up 221.94% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022 down 403.64% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022 down 341.18% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

Arihants Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 26.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2021.

Arihants Sec shares closed at 13.00 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 56.63% returns over the last 6 months and 159.48% over the last 12 months.