Arihants Sec Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 36.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in March 2019 down 36.25% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019 up 19.58% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019 up 5% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2018.

Arihants Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2018.

Arihants Sec shares closed at 7.78 on March 08, 2019 (BSE)