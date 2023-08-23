Arihants Sec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, up 0.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in June 2023 up 0.78% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2023 down 2.68% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2023 down 2.04% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

Arihants Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.98 in June 2022.

Arihants Sec shares closed at 14.61 on August 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 46.10% returns over the last 6 months and -13.50% over the last 12 months.