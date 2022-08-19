Arihants Sec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, up 7483.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in June 2022 up 7483.13% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022 down 16.9% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022 down 16.95% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2021.

Arihants Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.18 in June 2021.

Arihants Sec shares closed at 15.33 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.07% returns over the last 6 months and 62.39% over the last 12 months.