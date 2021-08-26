Arihants Sec Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 2666.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 2666.67% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2021 up 5969.07% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2021 up 5800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Arihants Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

Arihants Sec shares closed at 10.95 on August 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 133.48% returns over the last 6 months and 79.21% over the last 12 months.