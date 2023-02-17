Arihants Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 65.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 65.62% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 74.79% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 74.44% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.

Arihants Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in December 2021.

Arihants Sec shares closed at 9.82 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.74% returns over the last 6 months and -9.16% over the last 12 months.