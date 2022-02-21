Arihants Sec Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore, up 28011.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore in December 2021 up 28011.11% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021 up 16200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021 up 9100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Arihants Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

Arihants Sec shares closed at 11.35 on February 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.13% returns over the last 6 months and 108.26% over the last 12 months.