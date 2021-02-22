Arihants Sec Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 66.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 66.91% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 52.54% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Arihants Sec shares closed at 5.71 on February 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given -6.55% returns over the last 6 months