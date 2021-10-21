Arihant Super Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 45.75 crore, up 98.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.75 crore in September 2021 up 98.44% from Rs. 23.06 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.98 crore in September 2021 up 1404.66% from Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.42 crore in September 2021 up 980.26% from Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2020.

Arihant Super EPS has increased to Rs. 3.15 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.24 in September 2020.

Arihant Super shares closed at 168.60 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 207.66% returns over the last 6 months and 787.37% over the last 12 months.