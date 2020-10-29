Arihant Super Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.06 crore, up 85.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.06 crore in September 2020 up 85.6% from Rs. 12.42 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2020 up 59.95% from Rs. 2.48 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2020 up 1620% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2019.

Arihant Super shares closed at 20.15 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.26% returns over the last 6 months and -23.96% over the last 12 months.