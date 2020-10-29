Arihant Super Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.06 crore, up 85.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arihant Superstructures are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.06 crore in September 2020 up 85.6% from Rs. 12.42 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2020 up 59.95% from Rs. 2.48 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2020 up 1620% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2019.
Arihant Super shares closed at 20.15 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.26% returns over the last 6 months and -23.96% over the last 12 months.
|Arihant Superstructures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.06
|4.98
|12.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.06
|4.98
|12.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.65
|3.65
|6.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.47
|0.60
|2.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.73
|0.67
|0.97
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.21
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.38
|0.78
|2.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.62
|-0.94
|-0.70
|Other Income
|0.69
|1.07
|0.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.31
|0.12
|-0.28
|Interest
|2.34
|2.64
|2.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.02
|-2.51
|-2.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.02
|-2.51
|-2.53
|Tax
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.00
|-2.49
|-2.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.00
|-2.49
|-2.48
|Equity Share Capital
|41.16
|41.16
|41.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.61
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.61
|-0.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.61
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.61
|-0.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 09:44 am