English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Arihant Super Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.38 crore, down 73.19% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arihant Superstructures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.38 crore in March 2023 down 73.19% from Rs. 31.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2023 down 125.14% from Rs. 5.98 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2023 down 70.78% from Rs. 7.87 crore in March 2022.

    Arihant Super shares closed at 207.05 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.09% returns over the last 6 months and 51.74% over the last 12 months.

    Arihant Superstructures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.3815.8931.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.3815.8931.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.2012.5319.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.81-7.54-0.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.221.931.74
    Depreciation0.100.100.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.253.713.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.425.166.67
    Other Income1.781.631.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.206.797.78
    Interest3.732.180.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.534.617.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.534.617.58
    Tax-0.02-2.371.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.506.985.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.506.985.98
    Equity Share Capital41.1641.1641.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.371.701.43
    Diluted EPS-0.371.701.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.371.701.43
    Diluted EPS-0.371.701.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Arihant Super #Arihant Superstructures #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 23, 2023 09:44 am