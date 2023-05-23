Arihant Super Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.38 crore, down 73.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arihant Superstructures are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.38 crore in March 2023 down 73.19% from Rs. 31.26 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2023 down 125.14% from Rs. 5.98 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2023 down 70.78% from Rs. 7.87 crore in March 2022.
Arihant Super shares closed at 207.05 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.09% returns over the last 6 months and 51.74% over the last 12 months.
|Arihant Superstructures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.38
|15.89
|31.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.38
|15.89
|31.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.20
|12.53
|19.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.81
|-7.54
|-0.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.22
|1.93
|1.74
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.25
|3.71
|3.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.42
|5.16
|6.67
|Other Income
|1.78
|1.63
|1.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.20
|6.79
|7.78
|Interest
|3.73
|2.18
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.53
|4.61
|7.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.53
|4.61
|7.58
|Tax
|-0.02
|-2.37
|1.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.50
|6.98
|5.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.50
|6.98
|5.98
|Equity Share Capital
|41.16
|41.16
|41.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|1.70
|1.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|1.70
|1.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|1.70
|1.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|1.70
|1.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited