Arihant Super Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.38 crore, down 73.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.38 crore in March 2023 down 73.19% from Rs. 31.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2023 down 125.14% from Rs. 5.98 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2023 down 70.78% from Rs. 7.87 crore in March 2022.

Arihant Super shares closed at 207.05 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.09% returns over the last 6 months and 51.74% over the last 12 months.