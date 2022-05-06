Arihant Super Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.26 crore, down 51.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.26 crore in March 2022 down 51.61% from Rs. 64.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.98 crore in March 2022 down 38.43% from Rs. 9.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.87 crore in March 2022 down 38.75% from Rs. 12.85 crore in March 2021.

Arihant Super EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.36 in March 2021.

Arihant Super shares closed at 146.75 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)