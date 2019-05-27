Arihant Super Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.82 crore, down 26.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.82 crore in March 2019 down 26.35% from Rs. 24.19 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019 down 84.18% from Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2019 down 30.83% from Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2018.

Arihant Super EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2018.

Arihant Super shares closed at 57.90 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 21.00% returns over the last 6 months and -52.35% over the last 12 months.