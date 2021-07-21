Arihant Super Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.20 crore, up 506.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.20 crore in June 2021 up 506.87% from Rs. 4.98 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.39 crore in June 2021 up 396.61% from Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.52 crore in June 2021 up 2481.82% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2020.

Arihant Super EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.61 in June 2020.

Arihant Super shares closed at 92.00 on July 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 132.91% returns over the last 6 months and 303.51% over the last 12 months.