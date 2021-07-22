MARKET NEWS

Arihant Super Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.20 crore, up 506.87% Y-o-Y

July 22, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arihant Superstructures are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.20 crore in June 2021 up 506.87% from Rs. 4.98 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.39 crore in June 2021 up 396.61% from Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.52 crore in June 2021 up 2481.82% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2020.

Arihant Super EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.61 in June 2020.

Arihant Super shares closed at 92.45 on July 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 131.13% returns over the last 6 months and 306.37% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations30.2064.594.98
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations30.2064.594.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials9.3734.133.65
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.8914.850.60
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.750.770.67
Depreciation0.140.150.21
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.112.270.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.9412.42-0.94
Other Income0.440.291.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.3812.700.12
Interest0.542.932.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.849.78-2.51
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax7.849.78-2.51
Tax0.450.06-0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.399.72-2.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.399.72-2.49
Equity Share Capital41.1641.1641.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.802.36-0.61
Diluted EPS1.802.36-0.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.802.36-0.61
Diluted EPS1.802.36-0.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Arihant Super #Arihant Superstructures #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jul 22, 2021 11:40 am

