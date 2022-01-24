Arihant Super Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 44.04 crore, up 248.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.04 crore in December 2021 up 248.87% from Rs. 12.62 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.65 crore in December 2021 up 686.61% from Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.25 crore in December 2021 up 3212.24% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2020.

Arihant Super EPS has increased to Rs. 3.32 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2020.

Arihant Super shares closed at 178.15 on January 21, 2022 (BSE)