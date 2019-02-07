Arihant Super Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14.99 crore, down 44.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.99 crore in December 2018 down 44.15% from Rs. 26.84 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2018 down 82.79% from Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2018 down 46.1% from Rs. 7.05 crore in December 2017.

Arihant Super EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2017.

Arihant Super shares closed at 48.10 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.89% returns over the last 6 months and -68.19% over the last 12 months.