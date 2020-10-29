Arihant Super Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 63.60 crore, up 21.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.60 crore in September 2020 up 21.33% from Rs. 52.41 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.25 crore in September 2020 up 219.16% from Rs. 1.89 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.14 crore in September 2020 up 77.33% from Rs. 7.41 crore in September 2019.

Arihant Super EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.59 in September 2019.

Arihant Super shares closed at 20.15 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.26% returns over the last 6 months and -23.96% over the last 12 months.