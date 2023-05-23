English
    Arihant Super Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.39 crore, down 7.37% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arihant Superstructures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.39 crore in March 2023 down 7.37% from Rs. 70.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2023 down 110.46% from Rs. 9.88 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.62 crore in March 2023 down 38.33% from Rs. 17.22 crore in March 2022.

    Arihant Super shares closed at 207.05 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.09% returns over the last 6 months and 51.74% over the last 12 months.

    Arihant Superstructures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.39114.7170.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.39114.7170.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials62.7879.52104.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.88-10.31-69.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.485.264.86
    Depreciation0.520.500.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.0510.8114.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.4428.9316.14
    Other Income0.660.500.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.1029.4316.82
    Interest8.537.555.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.5721.8811.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.5721.8811.57
    Tax1.341.921.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.2319.959.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.2319.959.88
    Minority Interest-1.27----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.0319.959.88
    Equity Share Capital41.1641.1641.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.253.542.25
    Diluted EPS-0.253.542.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.253.542.25
    Diluted EPS-0.253.542.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Arihant Super #Arihant Superstructures #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 23, 2023 10:36 am