Arihant Super Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.39 crore, down 7.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arihant Superstructures are:
Net Sales at Rs 65.39 crore in March 2023 down 7.37% from Rs. 70.59 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2023 down 110.46% from Rs. 9.88 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.62 crore in March 2023 down 38.33% from Rs. 17.22 crore in March 2022.
Arihant Super shares closed at 207.05 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.09% returns over the last 6 months and 51.74% over the last 12 months.
|Arihant Superstructures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|65.39
|114.71
|70.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|65.39
|114.71
|70.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|62.78
|79.52
|104.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-24.88
|-10.31
|-69.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.48
|5.26
|4.86
|Depreciation
|0.52
|0.50
|0.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.05
|10.81
|14.75
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.44
|28.93
|16.14
|Other Income
|0.66
|0.50
|0.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.10
|29.43
|16.82
|Interest
|8.53
|7.55
|5.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.57
|21.88
|11.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.57
|21.88
|11.57
|Tax
|1.34
|1.92
|1.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.23
|19.95
|9.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.23
|19.95
|9.88
|Minority Interest
|-1.27
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.03
|19.95
|9.88
|Equity Share Capital
|41.16
|41.16
|41.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|3.54
|2.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|3.54
|2.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|3.54
|2.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|3.54
|2.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited