Arihant Super Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.59 crore, down 43% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arihant Superstructures are:

Net Sales at Rs 70.59 crore in March 2022 down 43% from Rs. 123.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.88 crore in March 2022 down 24.96% from Rs. 13.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.22 crore in March 2022 down 17.37% from Rs. 20.84 crore in March 2021.

Arihant Super EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.20 in March 2021.

Arihant Super shares closed at 150.65 on May 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.81% returns over the last 6 months and 153.41% over the last 12 months.

Arihant Superstructures
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 70.59 88.44 123.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 70.59 88.44 123.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 104.19 72.43 81.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -69.75 -18.20 5.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.86 4.16 3.83
Depreciation 0.40 0.43 0.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.75 11.81 12.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.14 17.81 19.94
Other Income 0.68 0.24 0.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.82 18.05 20.36
Interest 5.25 5.27 6.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.57 12.78 13.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.57 12.78 13.87
Tax 1.69 1.20 0.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.88 11.58 13.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.88 11.58 13.48
Minority Interest -- -- -0.32
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.88 11.58 13.16
Equity Share Capital 41.16 41.16 41.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.25 2.95 3.20
Diluted EPS 2.25 2.95 3.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.25 2.95 3.20
Diluted EPS 2.25 2.95 3.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 9, 2022 09:00 am
