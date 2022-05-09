Arihant Super Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.59 crore, down 43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.59 crore in March 2022 down 43% from Rs. 123.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.88 crore in March 2022 down 24.96% from Rs. 13.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.22 crore in March 2022 down 17.37% from Rs. 20.84 crore in March 2021.

Arihant Super EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.20 in March 2021.

Arihant Super shares closed at 150.65 on May 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.81% returns over the last 6 months and 153.41% over the last 12 months.