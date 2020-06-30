Arihant Super Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 60.18 crore, down 10.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.18 crore in March 2020 down 10.52% from Rs. 67.25 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.90 crore in March 2020 up 220.39% from Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.49 crore in March 2020 up 10.25% from Rs. 14.05 crore in March 2019.

Arihant Super EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.29 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.51 in March 2019.

Arihant Super shares closed at 28.90 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.02% returns over the last 6 months and -46.83% over the last 12 months.