Arihant Super Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 84.27 crore, up 891.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.27 crore in June 2021 up 891.61% from Rs. 8.50 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.28 crore in June 2021 up 233.84% from Rs. 6.19 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.38 crore in June 2021 up 1047.76% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2020.

Arihant Super EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.50 in June 2020.

Arihant Super shares closed at 109.35 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)