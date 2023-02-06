 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Arihant Super Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.71 crore, up 29.71% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arihant Superstructures are:

Net Sales at Rs 114.71 crore in December 2022 up 29.71% from Rs. 88.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.95 crore in December 2022 up 72.28% from Rs. 11.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.93 crore in December 2022 up 61.96% from Rs. 18.48 crore in December 2021.

Arihant Superstructures
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 114.71 120.37 88.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 114.71 120.37 88.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 79.52 79.06 72.43
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.31 3.88 -18.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.26 4.56 4.16
Depreciation 0.50 0.48 0.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.81 13.19 11.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.93 19.20 17.81
Other Income 0.50 0.51 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.43 19.71 18.05
Interest 7.55 4.77 5.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.88 14.95 12.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.88 14.95 12.78
Tax 1.92 3.20 1.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.95 11.75 11.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.95 11.75 11.58
Minority Interest -- -2.65 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.95 9.10 11.58
Equity Share Capital 41.16 41.16 41.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.54 2.21 2.95
Diluted EPS 3.54 2.21 2.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.54 2.21 2.95
Diluted EPS 3.54 2.21 2.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited