Arihant Found Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.12 crore, up 84.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.12 crore in March 2023 up 84.9% from Rs. 9.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 196.5% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.05 crore in March 2023 up 827.63% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022.

Arihant Found EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2022.

Arihant Found shares closed at 39.65 on February 03, 2022 (NSE)