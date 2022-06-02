Arihant Found Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.80 crore, down 66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.80 crore in March 2022 down 66% from Rs. 28.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022 down 85.47% from Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2021.

Arihant Found EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2021.

Arihant Found shares closed at 39.65 on February 03, 2022 (NSE)