Arihant Found Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.82 crore, up 2281.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.82 crore in March 2021 up 2281.82% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021 down 40% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2021 down 16.05% from Rs. 6.23 crore in March 2020.

Arihant Found EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2020.

Arihant Found shares closed at 27.45 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.28% returns over the last 6 months and 68.92% over the last 12 months.