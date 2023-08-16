Arihant Found Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.86 crore, up 256.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.86 crore in June 2023 up 256.55% from Rs. 5.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2023 up 3.57% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.21 crore in June 2023 up 14.4% from Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2022.

Arihant Found EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2022.

Arihant Found shares closed at 39.65 on February 03, 2022 (NSE)