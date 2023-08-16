English
    Arihant Found Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.86 crore, up 256.55% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arihant Foundations and Housing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.86 crore in June 2023 up 256.55% from Rs. 5.57 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2023 up 3.57% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.21 crore in June 2023 up 14.4% from Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2022.

    Arihant Found EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2022.

    Arihant Found shares closed at 39.65 on February 03, 2022 (NSE)

    Arihant Foundations and Housing
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.8618.125.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.8618.125.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.0719.356.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.58-4.97-2.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.301.030.32
    Depreciation0.030.040.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.651.780.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.230.89-0.17
    Other Income3.956.123.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.187.013.65
    Interest3.616.903.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.570.110.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.570.110.37
    Tax0.280.020.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.290.090.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.290.090.28
    Equity Share Capital8.608.608.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.340.100.32
    Diluted EPS0.340.100.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.340.100.32
    Diluted EPS0.340.100.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

