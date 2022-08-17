Arihant Found Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.57 crore, down 19.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.57 crore in June 2022 down 19.74% from Rs. 6.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 up 86.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2022 down 11.75% from Rs. 4.17 crore in June 2021.

Arihant Found EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2021.

Arihant Found shares closed at 39.65 on February 03, 2022 (NSE)