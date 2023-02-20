Arihant Found Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.27 crore, down 66.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.27 crore in December 2022 down 66.26% from Rs. 15.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 8.11% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.36 crore in December 2022 up 354.24% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021.