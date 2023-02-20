Arihant Found Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.27 crore, down 66.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.27 crore in December 2022 down 66.26% from Rs. 15.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 8.11% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.36 crore in December 2022 up 354.24% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021.

Arihant Found EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2021.

Arihant Found shares closed at 39.65 on February 03, 2022 (NSE)