Arihant Found Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.62 crore, up 1510.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.62 crore in December 2021 up 1510.31% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021 up 208.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021 up 66.2% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2020.

Arihant Found EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2020.

Arihant Found shares closed at 39.65 on February 03, 2022 (NSE)