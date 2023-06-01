Arihant Found Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.61 crore, down 50.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.61 crore in March 2023 down 50.2% from Rs. 27.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2023 down 73.36% from Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.46 crore in March 2023 down 42.95% from Rs. 9.57 crore in March 2022.

Arihant Found EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.00 in March 2022.

Arihant Found shares closed at 39.65 on February 03, 2022 (NSE)