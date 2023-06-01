English
    Arihant Found Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.61 crore, down 50.2% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arihant Foundations and Housing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.61 crore in March 2023 down 50.2% from Rs. 27.33 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2023 down 73.36% from Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.46 crore in March 2023 down 42.95% from Rs. 9.57 crore in March 2022.

    Arihant Found EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.00 in March 2022.

    Arihant Found shares closed at 39.65 on February 03, 2022 (NSE)

    Arihant Foundations and Housing
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.6110.4027.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.6110.4027.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.3536.0914.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.14-33.673.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.741.303.13
    Depreciation0.060.100.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.262.911.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.663.675.19
    Other Income8.064.394.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.408.069.46
    Interest3.456.442.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.951.626.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.951.626.82
    Tax-1.170.68-0.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.120.947.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.120.947.62
    Minority Interest-1.09-0.01--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.030.937.62
    Equity Share Capital8.608.608.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.631.087.00
    Diluted EPS3.631.087.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.631.087.00
    Diluted EPS3.631.087.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
