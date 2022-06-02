Arihant Found Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.33 crore, down 20.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.33 crore in March 2022 down 20.23% from Rs. 34.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2022 up 188.3% from Rs. 8.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.57 crore in March 2022 up 1550% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2021.

Arihant Found EPS has increased to Rs. 7.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.78 in March 2021.

Arihant Found shares closed at 39.65 on February 03, 2022 (NSE)