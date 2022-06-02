English
    Arihant Found Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.33 crore, down 20.23% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arihant Foundations and Housing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.33 crore in March 2022 down 20.23% from Rs. 34.26 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2022 up 188.3% from Rs. 8.63 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.57 crore in March 2022 up 1550% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2021.

    Arihant Found EPS has increased to Rs. 7.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.78 in March 2021.

    Arihant Found shares closed at 39.65 on February 03, 2022 (NSE)

    Arihant Foundations and Housing
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.3325.9034.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.3325.9034.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.2911.783.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.467.9025.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.131.280.75
    Depreciation0.110.080.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.155.9717.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.19-1.11-12.86
    Other Income4.270.8712.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.46-0.24-0.75
    Interest2.641.546.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.82-1.78-7.69
    Exceptional Items---0.010.03
    P/L Before Tax6.82-1.79-7.66
    Tax-0.800.740.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.62-2.53-8.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.62-2.53-8.35
    Minority Interest--1.49-0.28
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.62-1.04-8.63
    Equity Share Capital8.608.608.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.00-2.94-9.78
    Diluted EPS7.00-2.94-9.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.00-2.94-9.78
    Diluted EPS7.00-2.94-9.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Arihant Found #Arihant Foundations and Housing #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
