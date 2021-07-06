Arihant Found Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.26 crore, up 53.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.26 crore in March 2021 up 53.87% from Rs. 22.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.63 crore in March 2021 down 75.65% from Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2021 up 50.75% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2020.

Arihant Found shares closed at 27.45 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.36% returns over the last 6 months and 68.92% over the last 12 months.