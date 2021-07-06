Arihant Found Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.26 crore, up 53.87% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 07:21 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arihant Foundations and Housing are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.26 crore in March 2021 up 53.87% from Rs. 22.26 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.63 crore in March 2021 down 75.65% from Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2021 up 50.75% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2020.
Arihant Found shares closed at 27.45 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.36% returns over the last 6 months and 68.92% over the last 12 months.
|Arihant Foundations and Housing
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.26
|9.43
|15.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|6.50
|Total Income From Operations
|34.26
|9.43
|22.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.43
|10.59
|-22.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|-1.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|25.81
|-5.11
|-5.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.75
|1.27
|1.09
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.10
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.05
|1.64
|61.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.87
|0.94
|-11.17
|Other Income
|12.12
|2.49
|9.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.75
|3.43
|-1.53
|Interest
|6.94
|1.94
|7.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.69
|1.49
|-8.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.69
|1.52
|-8.71
|Tax
|0.69
|1.26
|0.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.38
|0.26
|-9.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.38
|0.26
|-9.69
|Minority Interest
|-0.28
|0.98
|4.65
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.03
|--
|0.13
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.63
|1.25
|-4.91
|Equity Share Capital
|8.60
|8.60
|8.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|102.05
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.78
|0.31
|-11.26
|Diluted EPS
|-9.78
|0.31
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.78
|0.31
|-11.26
|Diluted EPS
|-9.78
|0.31
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited