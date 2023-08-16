Arihant Found Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.98 crore, up 111.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.98 crore in June 2023 up 111.8% from Rs. 17.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2023 up 132.86% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.05 crore in June 2023 down 11.93% from Rs. 9.14 crore in June 2022.

Arihant Found EPS has increased to Rs. 2.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.38 in June 2022.

Arihant Found shares closed at 57.79 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 64.88% returns over the last 6 months and 75.92% over the last 12 months.