Arihant Found Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.40 crore, down 59.85% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arihant Foundations and Housing are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.40 crore in December 2022 down 59.85% from Rs. 25.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 up 189.42% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.16 crore in December 2022 up 5200% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

Arihant Foundations and Housing
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.40 22.80 25.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.40 22.80 25.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 36.09 10.69 11.78
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -33.67 0.75 7.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.30 1.18 1.28
Depreciation 0.10 0.09 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.91 2.18 5.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.67 7.91 -1.11
Other Income 4.39 3.05 0.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.06 10.96 -0.24
Interest 6.44 2.38 1.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.62 8.58 -1.78
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.01
P/L Before Tax 1.62 8.58 -1.79
Tax 0.68 2.31 0.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.94 6.27 -2.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.94 6.27 -2.53
Minority Interest -0.01 -0.24 1.49
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.02 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.93 6.01 -1.04
Equity Share Capital 8.60 8.60 8.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.08 6.98 -2.94
Diluted EPS 1.08 6.98 -2.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.08 6.98 -2.94
Diluted EPS 1.08 6.98 -2.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited