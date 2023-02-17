Arihant Found Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.40 crore, down 59.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.40 crore in December 2022 down 59.85% from Rs. 25.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 up 189.42% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.16 crore in December 2022 up 5200% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.