Arihant Found Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.40 crore, down 59.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.40 crore in December 2022 down 59.85% from Rs. 25.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 up 189.42% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.16 crore in December 2022 up 5200% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

Arihant Found EPS has increased to Rs. 1.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.94 in December 2021.

Arihant Found shares closed at 37.80 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.07% returns over the last 6 months and 9.88% over the last 12 months.