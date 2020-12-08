Arihant Capital Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27.55 crore, up 45.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.55 crore in September 2020 up 45.2% from Rs. 18.97 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.85 crore in September 2020 up 33.42% from Rs. 5.88 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.25 crore in September 2020 up 10.51% from Rs. 10.18 crore in September 2019.

Arihant Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 3.77 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.82 in September 2019.

Arihant Capital shares closed at 74.75 on December 07, 2020 (BSE) and has given 112.66% returns over the last 6 months and 56.71% over the last 12 months.