Arihant Capital Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27.55 crore, up 45.2% Y-o-Y

Dec 8, 2020 / 10:00 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arihant Capital Markets are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.55 crore in September 2020 up 45.2% from Rs. 18.97 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.85 crore in September 2020 up 33.42% from Rs. 5.88 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.25 crore in September 2020 up 10.51% from Rs. 10.18 crore in September 2019.

Arihant Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 3.77 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.82 in September 2019.

Arihant Capital shares closed at 74.75 on December 07, 2020 (BSE) and has given 112.66% returns over the last 6 months and 56.71% over the last 12 months.

Arihant Capital Markets
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations27.5519.8818.97
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations27.5519.8818.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.653.113.52
Depreciation0.390.280.29
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.28----
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12.408.007.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.838.497.63
Other Income0.030.012.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.868.509.89
Interest0.770.652.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.097.857.74
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10.097.857.74
Tax2.241.901.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.855.955.88
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.855.955.88
Equity Share Capital10.4110.4110.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.772.862.82
Diluted EPS3.772.862.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.772.862.82
Diluted EPS3.772.862.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Arihant Capital #Arihant Capital Markets #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: Dec 8, 2020 10:00 pm

