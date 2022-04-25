 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Arihant Capital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.81 crore, up 8.26% Y-o-Y

Apr 25, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arihant Capital Markets are:

Net Sales at Rs 36.81 crore in March 2022 up 8.26% from Rs. 34.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.76 crore in March 2022 up 55.43% from Rs. 11.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.12 crore in March 2022 up 11.63% from Rs. 14.44 crore in March 2021.

Arihant Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 8.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.49 in March 2021.

Arihant Capital shares closed at 87.75 on April 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 211.17% returns over the last 6 months

Arihant Capital Markets
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 36.80 42.16 33.99
Other Operating Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income From Operations 36.81 42.16 34.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.64 4.59 6.09
Depreciation 0.28 0.27 0.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 2.97 5.95 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.09 -- 0.03
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.13 14.99 13.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.68 16.35 13.81
Other Income 0.16 0.09 0.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.84 16.44 14.20
Interest 1.93 1.56 1.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.91 14.87 13.20
Exceptional Items 7.97 0.58 --
P/L Before Tax 21.88 15.45 13.20
Tax 4.12 2.70 1.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.76 12.76 11.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.76 12.76 11.43
Equity Share Capital 10.41 10.41 10.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.53 6.13 5.49
Diluted EPS 8.53 6.13 5.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.53 6.13 5.49
Diluted EPS 8.53 6.13 5.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

