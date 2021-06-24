Arihant Capital Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.00 crore, up 29.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.00 crore in March 2021 up 29.88% from Rs. 26.17 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.43 crore in March 2021 up 178.04% from Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.44 crore in March 2021 up 121.81% from Rs. 6.51 crore in March 2020.

Arihant Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 5.49 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.97 in March 2020.

Arihant Capital shares closed at 128.70 on June 23, 2021 (NSE)