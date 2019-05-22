Arihant Capital Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.99 crore, up 6.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.99 crore in March 2019 up 6.95% from Rs. 17.76 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2019 up 92.35% from Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.13 crore in March 2019 up 31.18% from Rs. 6.96 crore in March 2018.

Arihant Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 2.33 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.21 in March 2018.

Arihant Capital shares closed at 60.40 on May 21, 2019 (BSE) and has given -1.63% returns over the last 6 months and -38.80% over the last 12 months.